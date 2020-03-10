News

Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program presents Wise Water Wednesdays

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 10, 2020) – Children of all ages are invited to join the AmeriCorps Stormwater Team on Wednesday, March 18, to create crafts and play games to learn more about water.

The Wise Water Wednesdays After School Series, which is presented by the Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program, happens every third Wednesday of the month.

The program runs from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Public Library Children’s Room.

This month’s theme is Rainfall and Rainbows. If you can’t make it this week, join in on April 15 to Celebrate Earth Day, May 20 to Spring into Action or June 17 for the Water Olympics.

For more information about The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater or the Healthy Waters Program, email healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov or visit stormwater.oakridgetn.gov.

The Healthy Waters Program is an outreach program within the Stormwater Division of the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department. The program aims to educate the community on how to enhance the quality of our local waterways, address water quality issues in our city and enrich natural habitat in our urban area.

