Featured
Roane County Commission decides not to purchase the old Regions Bank in Kingston
The Roane County Commission voted last night to reject a proposal from a property owner, to purchase the former Regions Bank building in Kingston for a Building and Codes office. The discussion lasting for about an hour also saw several commissioners tour the 3rd floor of the courthouse after Chairman Randy Ellis recessed the meeting for the commission to see what space was like on the third floor, as it was mentioned it could be used as a possible new home for the codes enforcement office. After reconvening, the debate continued and after first an amendment from commissioner Hooks to offer Steve Kirkham the building owner $800k from the original price of $875k was rejected narrowly so the original price and motion
Tagged Codes enforcement, jail, Regions Bank Building, Roane County Commission, Steve Kirkham