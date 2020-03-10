Featured

City of Oak Ridge phone lines restored following week-long outage

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 10, 2020) – Phone lines at the Central Service Complex have been restored following the outage due to last week’s storms in Middle Tennessee.

The Municipal Building and Central Service Complex can now make and receive calls as normal.

Citizens no longer need to call the alternative phone lines and can reach Public Works at (865) 425-1875 and the Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.

