City of Oak Ridge to open alternate phone lines Tuesday following outage

**** UPDATE **** PHONE LINES HAVE BEEN RESTORED. http://bbbtv12.com/?p=17983

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 9, 2020) – Phone lines at the Central Services Complex have been down for six days following storms in Middle Tennessee so starting Tuesday, March 10 at 8 a.m., two phone lines for Public Works and the Electric Department will be open.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, citizens can contact Public Works at (865) 425-5041 and the Electric Department at (865) 425-5042 to report any issues and concerns.

