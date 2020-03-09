Obituaries

Leonard Joe Smith, Clinton

Leonard Joe Smith, age 67, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the NHC of Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on January 5, 1953 in Clinton, TN to the late Charlie Taylor and Arvie Lee West Smith. In addition to his parents, Leonard is preceded in death by, sisters, Bonnie Woods and Flossie McKamey; brothers, Raymond Lee Smith and 2 infant brothers.

Survived by:

Brothers……………..Charles Smith, Claude Smith and Michael Smith

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Tim Ambrose officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30AM and go in a funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment.

www.holleygamble.com

