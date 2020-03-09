Obituaries

Willie Mae Coapman, Clinton

Willie Mae Coapman, age 80 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 14, 1939 to the late Earnest and Francis Hattaway Boruff in Jamestown, TN. She had previously attended Blowing Springs Baptist Church and was currently a member of Grace Point Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Willie loved to cook and shop. She also was an avid traveler, taking trips to Florida, and Cherokee, NC. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Paul D. Coapman; son, Rickey Coapman; grandsons, Johnathan Coapman, Eric Coapman; daughter, Missy Coapman Henderlight; sisters, Jewel Hooks, Faye Boruff, Donna Haun, and Jean Lane.

Survived by: children, Gail Shepard (Dean), Teresa Wilson (Tim), Elizabeth Bostedor (Barry), Mickey Coapman (Shirrell), David Coapman (Sharon), Scotty Coapman (Sonia), and Amber Coapman; daughter-in-law, Diane Coapman; grandchildren, Michael Coapman (Marci), Tracy Simmons (Kevin), Chris Pruett (Shelly), Austin Yardley, Tierra Salyers (James), Daniel Coapman (Faith), Dustin Coapman (Ashley), Derrick Coapman, Erica Green (James), Evan Henderlight, Tyler Coapman, Kaitlyn Coapman, Leslie Gallaher (Will), Josh Hutchison, Landon Coapman, Taylor Coapman, Tanner Coapman, Travis Pelfrey (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Ricky Coapman, Caleb Pruett, Brooklyn Pruett, Raven Pruett, Olivia, Salyers, Baby Salyers, Callie Pelfrey, Kelsey Pelfrey, Addison Gallaher, Abigail Gallaher, Peyton Gallaher, Finn Coapman, Liam Coapman, Delainah Coapman, Blakley Coapman, Gunner Coapman, McKenna Coapman, McKinley Coapman, Baby Coapman, Cole Simmons, Makayla Simmons; siblings, Charles Boruff (Margaret), Patsy Dunlap (Joe), Lisa Lane, and Linda Hughes; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Pastor Jim Burris officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30am and will travel in funeral procession to the Anderson Memorial Gardens for an 11am interment.

www.holleygamble.com

