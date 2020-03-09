Obituaries

Joseph H. Wendelken, Powell

Joseph H. Wendelken, age 87 of Powell, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center with his wife and son at his side. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served three years in the Korean Conflict. Joseph also had previously served as a narcotics detective with the Middlesex County, New Jersey Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of Bells Campground United Methodist Church and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Wendelken; and brother, John Wendelken.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Michael; grandson, Christopher; several nieces and nephews; and his two fur babies, Aden and Riley.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 1-3pm with the funeral service to follow at 3pm with Pastor Brad Brown and Pastor Joe Phillips officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Bethel Lynch Cemetery for his interment.

