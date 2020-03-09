Obituaries

Thurman “Dusty” Carroll Jr, Lake City

Thurman “Dusty” Carroll, Jr., age 65 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. Dusty was born October 7, 1955 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Thurman Carroll Sr. and Betty Neeley Carroll. Dusty enjoyed fishing, working with his grandson, Reece, hunting for ginseng and ramps, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors:

Wife of 40 years Betty Carroll of Lake City

Sons Dewayne Bailey and wife Michelle of Oak Grove

Tony Carroll and wife Monica of Clinton

Thurman Carroll III and wife Michelle of Clinton

Grandchildren Reece Bailey, Wade Carroll, Seth Carroll, Tristen Carroll, and Abigail Carroll

Brothers James Carroll and wife Fredia of Lenoir City

Eugene Carroll and wife Faye of Andersonville

Sisters Kathy Daugherty and husband Donnie of Clinton

Pat Miller of Beech Grove

Very Best Friend Tony Phillips and wife Tina of Andersonville

Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Martin officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 for an 11:00 am graveside service.

