Obituaries
Thurman “Dusty” Carroll Jr, Lake City
Thurman “Dusty” Carroll, Jr., age 65 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. Dusty was born October 7, 1955 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Thurman Carroll Sr. and Betty Neeley Carroll. Dusty enjoyed fishing, working with his grandson, Reece, hunting for ginseng and ramps, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors:
Wife of 40 years Betty Carroll of Lake City
Sons Dewayne Bailey and wife Michelle of Oak Grove
Tony Carroll and wife Monica of Clinton
Thurman Carroll III and wife Michelle of Clinton
Grandchildren Reece Bailey, Wade Carroll, Seth Carroll, Tristen Carroll, and Abigail Carroll
Brothers James Carroll and wife Fredia of Lenoir City
Eugene Carroll and wife Faye of Andersonville
Sisters Kathy Daugherty and husband Donnie of Clinton
Pat Miller of Beech Grove
Very Best Friend Tony Phillips and wife Tina of Andersonville
Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Martin officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 for an 11:00 am graveside service.