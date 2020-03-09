Obituaries

Joann Creekmore Davis, Harriman

Joann Creekmore Davis age 86, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Joann enjoyed bird watching, listening to gospel music, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Davis.

Survived by

Daughter: Valerie Davis of Harriman

Grandson: Adrian Davis and wife Missy of Chouteau, OK

Great-grandchildren: Jayden and Emmalyn Davis

And a host of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Joann’s wishes she will be cremated. Condolences can be left at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Davis family.

