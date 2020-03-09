Obituaries
Joann Creekmore Davis, Harriman
Joann Creekmore Davis age 86, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Joann enjoyed bird watching, listening to gospel music, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Davis.
Survived by
Daughter: Valerie Davis of Harriman
Grandson: Adrian Davis and wife Missy of Chouteau, OK
Great-grandchildren: Jayden and Emmalyn Davis
And a host of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Joann’s wishes she will be cremated. Condolences can be left at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Davis family.