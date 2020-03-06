Lifestyle
The Talleys to release final album, The Music Goes On
| Arden, North Carolina (March 6, 2020) — After years of writing, singing and producing music that propelled them to be one of the most recognized acts in Southern Gospel, The Talleys are bringing their performing career to a close with one last collection aptly titled, The Music Goes On. The album is now available for pre-order ahead of its April 24 release. The Talleys’ career goes back more than 35 years when Debra, Roger, and Kirk Talley brought a fresh new sound, blazing trails that crossed over Christian music genres and became a foundation for many artists to follow. Roger and Debra left the road to raise their daughter Lauren but later returned with her as part of the trio, quickly rising back to the top of the charts. Now, that chapter comes to a close as Debra and Roger retire and Lauren continues as a solo artist. “It is our hope and sincere prayer that our music has touched your life in some way. As you listen to the last collection from The Talleys, we hope that the lyrics will touch your hearts as they have ours,” says The Talleys.
The album begins with “The Healer In The Grave,” an upbeat song featuring Lauren, written by her, Lee Black and Kenna West that tells the story of three who received miracles from Jesus before His crucifixion. They wonder if His death will return them to their former lives. But then Jesus conquers death and rises from the grave, breaking all the chains that bind.
Lauren sings lead again on "Looks Like Jesus To Me," a moving song about living in the image of Christ and treating broken people as He would. The song was written about a Nashville ministry for the homeless called The Bridge, which was affected by the recent tornadoes there.
On the rest of
The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years
The Talleys have enjoyed
