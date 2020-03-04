Obituaries

Donald W. Jackson, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Donald W. Jackson, age 86 of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting; particularly bird hunting with his pointers and setters. He enjoyed gardening and sharing produce. Don began his construction career in 1953 with Maxon in the Oak Ridge area. He continued with Rust Engineering, H.K. Ferguson and M.K. Ferguson retiring in 1995 having worked at the Y-12, ORNL and K-25 sites. He enjoyed playing “Santa” for several organizations in Roane County and for family gatherings. He was a longtime member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, having served as Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and served on numerous committees. He and Madge also attended First Baptist Church in Kingston for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Welch and Irene (Wormsley) Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and D.B. Daugherty; brother, Jerry Jackson; and first wife, Patricia Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Madge Jackson of Kingston; daughters, Vickie McPeters and husband Rod, Rhonda Jackson and Donna Bumbalough; step-children, Keith Hopkins and Kathy Dawson and husband, Raymond; grandchildren, Aaron Jones, Matt Jones and wife, Mitzi, Leslie Gignilliat and husband Darrell, Whitney Lewis and husband, Brian, Lindsay Parks, Tallie Cullity and husband, Ben, Chris Bumbalough and wife, Sandra; step-grandchildren, Sean Hopkins, Hunter Dawson and wife, Rachel, Ashley Hopkins, Tiffani Loucks and husband, Ryan Scates; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Jackson and wife, Sherrell; sister-in-law, Sharon Jackson; and a host of nieces, cousins, other family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6455 Knoxville Hwy. (Hwy 62), Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Chris Bumbalough and Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.

Jackson Funeral Services

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

