Vera Alberta Martin Irwin, Clinton

Vera Alberta Martin Irwin, age 88 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Carl W. Irwin, Sr; her mother, Agnes Martin; her aunt and uncle, Harrison and Cenda Webber, and special friend, Arvie Lee Smith.

She was a long-time member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. A homemaker and stay at home mom, she enjoyed sewing and smocking. A woman with great strength and determination, she worked to regain her ability to walk, talk and to drive a car after a debilitating stroke in 1973. In later years, she enjoyed watching her birds, UT football, Atlanta Braves baseball and reruns of Gunsmoke.

She is survived by her four children: Diane Irwin, Clinton; Wayne Irwin, Clinton; Sherry (Rick) Crass, Oak Ridge; and Amy (Keith) Jeffers, Clinton. Grandchildren include Jennifer (Tom) Morris; Aron (Joann) Irwin; Alex Irwin, Justin Crass, Holly (Alvis) Lowe, Zachary Jeffers, and Maggie Jeffers. Great-grandchildren are AbbeyMae Crass, Charlie Morris and Estella Morris and Cooper Lowe. Several extended family and special friends.

A very special thank you to Pam Hurst for her loving care and friendship and to the nurses of Amedisys Hospice for their care.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4th 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 292 Pleasant View Loop, Clinton. Receiving of friends will be from 5 pm to 7 pm with funeral services following at 7 pm. Officiating will be the Reverend Donnie Disney and Reverend Todd Reynolds. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. Flowers may be sent to the church with delivery between 3 pm and 4:30 pm on the date of the service.

