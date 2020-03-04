Obituaries

Robin Armes Daugherty, Lancing

Mrs. Robin Armes Daugherty, age 63, of Lancing, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Star of Hope Chapel in Wartburg. She was a loving wife and mother and her grandchildren were the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her father: Vaughn D. Armes. One brother: Lanny Armes. One sister: Kim Newport. And her father-in-law: Robert Daugherty. She is survived by her husband of 38 years: Randy Daugherty. Her daughter and son-in-law: Sara and Chad Potter. Two grandsons: Mason and Jaxon Potter. Her mother: Yvonne Melton Armes. Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Matthew and Sara Armes, Scotty and Angie Armes. Two sisters: Tammy Nelson and Joy Nell Armes. A special niece and nephew: Jonathan Armes and Jessica Wilson. Her mother-in-law: Lolita Daugherty, along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Darrel Daugherty officiating. Interment will follow in the Flat Fork Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Daugherty family.

