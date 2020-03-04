Obituaries

Helen Rhea Best, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

On March 2, 2020, Helen Rhea Best passed away peacefully at her home in Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Oscar “Red” Best, son Roy Lynn Best, sisters Ruby Gentry (Archie), Margaret Travis, (Harold), and Edith Wright, brother Charles DeFord.

She leaves behind son David Mark Best, daughter Brenda Gail Best-Mount, son-in-law Steve Mount, Gladys Best, Freddy, brother in law and sister in law, and Betty Best and Diane Mitchell, all of Dayton, TN, William Wright of Chattanooga, TN. and many wonderful nephews.

Helen loved going on pontoon boat rides on Watts Bar Lake and fishing with friends, whether she caught anything or not. She was also a big fan of coffee on the deck in the afternoon enjoying nature. Helen and crew packed up for many trips. They traveled with 17 pieces of luggage a well-worn paper road map to see as much of the USA as they could.

Her spirited personality will be missed by family and friends.

Arrangements are at Kyker Funeral Home 350 W. Race St., Kingston, TN. Receiving of friends Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 pm to 2 pm. Funeral services at 2 pm, Kyker Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be 1 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Best Family.

