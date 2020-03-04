Obituaries

Pauline “Polly” Colyer Jones, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Pauline “Polly” Colyer Jones went home to her heavenly father March 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a loving daughter to Jim and Maude Colyer and sister to Margaret Carroll, Marie Walden, Ruby Teague, Joann Shubert, Samuel Colyer, Gene Colyer, and Bill Colyer who all were waiting on her when she arrived at her heavenly home.

Polly will however forever be remembered as a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She devoted her entire adult life taking care of her children along with 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren as well as countless nieces, nephews and even neighborhood kids that were lucky enough to know Miss Polly. Polly had boundless love for children and made it a part of every day of her life to make each one feel special and loved. She will be missed terribly by the loved ones she leaves behind but she left all of them better for having known her and the love she had for them all.

She is survived by her children: Daughter Paula Sliger. Sons and their spouses Don and (Kathy), Rick and (Diana), Scott and (Isabella), Joe and (Tammy), Terry, Gary and (Rhonda). Also waiting for her when she arrived Sunday morning were her children Dan Jones, Patricia Clackum and Grandson Aaron Jones. While we lost Mama here on earth her children in Heaven have her back now to receive her loving hugs.

Special thanks to sons Scott, Terry and Gary and grandson Josh Jones for taking care of Mama the way she took care of us in her final years on this earth. A very special thanks to her newest daughter Rhonda who became her partner in these last few months and took her on adventures that brought great joy and peace to her heart as she prepared to go home.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home 350 Race Street in Kingston Tn. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Kyker Funeral Home. Chaplain Gerald King officiating. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jones Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

