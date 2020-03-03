Obituaries

Enoch Byrge, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Enoch Byrge, age 81, of Lake City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 2, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Enoch enjoyed going hunting, camping, fishing, doing home projects and working on cars with his son. He also enjoyed going to the gun range, but above all he loved spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband and father, always putting his family’s needs before his own. Enoch was a kind, compassionate, generous man with a great sense of humor; words can’t describe the void that will be left in our life by his passing. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Faye Daughtery; parents, Jesse & Aline Byrge; and six brothers.

Survived by:

Wife and love of his life for 57 years………Fannie Byrge

Son…………..….Enoch Byrge Jr. of Jacksboro

Daughters……Teresa Byrge of Lake City

Mitchelle Kitts (Mike Boshears) of Jacksboro

Lorette Garren (Scott) of Lafolette

Grandchildren….Meghan, Emily London and Brandon Byrge;

Hubert Kitts, Helen Garren, Janelle Kreykes,

Angie and Ronnie Wonders, James Daugherty

9 Great Grandchildren

Sister…..Nadine Braden

A host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on March 4, 2020 from 11am-12 Noon with a graveside service to follow at the Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

