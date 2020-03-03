Obituaries

Roger Arthur Beu, Harriman

Posted on

Mr. Roger Arthur Beu, age 82, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the home of his son in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born October 16, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman, Tennessee and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a retired Teamster Truck Driver with Elgin Corrugated Box and a member of the Teamsters Union. Mr. Beu was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Henry Beu & Mildred

Heath Beu; and his wife, Barbara Ann Lloyd Beu.

Survivors include:

Sons: Roger Beu, Jr. of Harriman, TN

Michael Beu of Nashville, TN

Paul (Eden) Beu of Quarryville, PA

Kenny (Lynette) Beu of Oak Ridge, TN

Grandchildren: Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Noah,

Danielle, Seth, and Olivia

Great-Grandchildren: Madeline and Stella

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Miller and Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg, Tennessee with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Harriman, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Roger Arthur Beu.

