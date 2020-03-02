Obituaries

Louise Francis Russell, Kingston

Louise Francis Russell, age 83 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Harriman of August 11, 1936 to William Franklin McDermitt and Crochia Parham McDermitt. She was the oldest of their four children. She had worked for Roane County Schools in the cafeteria and later for Rockwood Health Care Center until her retirement. Louise was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Earl Raymond Russell; parents, Frank & Crichia McDermitt; brothers, Paul Ronald McDermitt and Tommy McDermitt; sister, Betty Sue Nall.

SURVIVORS

Son

Michael E. Russell & wife, Debbie

Daughters

Sharon Ann Russell Wiggins & husband, Terry

Karen Sue Russell Hunt

Grandchildren

Michael Dee Russell, Hope Marie Russell, Dylan Edward Russell, Dakota Louise Russell, Jordan Wiggins O’Dell, Elisabeth Wiggins, Frank Buchnowski, Jr., and Bret Aune

Great-grandchildren

Bo Russell, Neyland Kinsey, Avery O’Dell, Madi Buchnowski

Two that were very special to Louise as grandchildren were Katherine Burton & Kaleb Cameron

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Kyle Beverly officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Louise requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer

Society online at cancer.org or by phone at 1-800-227-2345.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Russell, Dylan Russell, Frank Buchnowski, Troy O’Dell, Skyler Kinsey, and Bret Aune.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

