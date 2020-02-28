Obituaries

Stephanie Bailey, Clinton

Stephanie Bailey, age 35, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN to William and Rebecca Phillips Bailey on March 22, 1984. Stephanie was of Baptist Faith and graduated from Clinton High School Class of 2003. She loved being a mother to her daughter, Allison, they enjoyed painting and shopping together. She was a loving daughter, mother, aunt and big cousin. Stephanie will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by, maternal grandparent, Robert Phillips and Jewel Hooks; paternal grandfather, Thomas Gordon Bailey; Special Uncle, Bill Miller.

Survived by,

Daughter…………Allison Tedder

Parents……………Rebecca and William Bailey

Brothers………….Nathan Phillips

Aaron Bailey

Grandmother….Jerry Bailey

Special Niece….Breanna Phillips

several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-4PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 4:00PM.

