NQC LIVE Vol. 19, now available, carries on the traditions of Southern Gospel music

Arden, North Carolina (February 28, 2020) — Each year, NQC LIVE — a DVD/CD package — captures the concerts and events of the National Quartet Convention, a gathering of fans, artists and industry personnel that celebrates the long and colorful history of Southern Gospel music.

Crossroads and NQC have again partnered for the release of NQC LIVE Vol. 19, which serves as a benefit album for the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall Of Fame, now available everywhere Christian music is streamed or sold.

Proceeds from purchasing this album go to support the hall, operated by SGMA, and its mission of recognizing distinguished individuals in the field and permanently enshrining them with a plaque bearing their picture and list of accomplishments. The museum, located just inside the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, welcomes more than one million visitors annually to read and observe displays and memorabilia from a century of gospel music.

Southern Gospel music is built on the talent and dedication of many individuals who helped create a unique sound of harmonious melodies and uplifting words. Originally, Southern Gospel music was sung only by quartets, utilizing a style known as four-part harmony from books where musical notes were identified by their shape. Many singing schools sprung up around the country teaching this “shape note” method, later training more serious students for performance careers.

James D. Vaughan of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, is credited with establishing the first Southern Gospel music quartet in 1910. Then, quartets were hired by music publishing companies to travel, entertaining, teaching and selling song books. By the 1930s and early 40s, most quartets were independent and Southern Gospel music became as we know it today.

NQC LIVE Vol. 19 features performances from some of today’s top Southern Gospel groups, such as The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Perrys, The Old Paths, Three Bridges, The Kingsmen, Endless Highway, The Kingdom Heirs, Mark Bishop, The Down East Boys, The Talleys, The Guardians, 11th Hour, Signature Sound, The Inspirations, The Jordan Family Band, Master’s Voice, The Whisnants, The Triumphant Quartet, The Erwins, The Tribute Quartet and Goodman Revival .

Listen to NQC LIVE Vol. 19 HERE.

