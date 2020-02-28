Community

March Meetings Schedule

Posted on by in Community with

The Tourism Committee will meet on March 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Roane Alliance located at 1209 N. Kentucky St, Kingston, TN.

The Fire Board will meet on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Services located on Third St, Kingston.

The Fire Board will meet regularly on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6:15 pm unless otherwise announced.

The County Board of Public Utilities will meet on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 5:30 pm in the conference room at the Waste Water Plant located at 123 Post Oak Valley Road, Rockwood.

The Budget Committee will meet on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the 1st floor conference room at the courthouse in Kingston.

All Meetings are Open to the Public

March 5th ERB CR 6:00 pm

March 9th Commission QCR 7:00 pm

March 10th PUB WWP 5:30 pm

March 10th Fire OES 6:15 pm

March 12th Emergency Services OES 6:15 pm

March 16th Building & Codes QCR 6:30 pm

March 17th Joint Sports Rec &Advisory Board Cottage 6:15 pm

March 18th BZA QCR 6:30 pm

March 18th Planning Committee QCR 7:30 pm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Public Meetings