Oneida defeats Harriman for District 3-A Championship

In the District 3-A Championship game last night at Roane State Community College, saw the Oneida Indians win their first District Title since 2000 with a 59-57 victory over the Harriman Blue Devils. But the way the game started you wouldn’t have thought it would be that close. The Indians jumped out to a commanding 17-2 lead causing Harriman Coach Shay Shannon to burn 2 of his 5 timeouts trying to slow down the Oneida onslaught. The Blue Devils never gave up and stormed back cutting the Oneida lead down to four at the half.

The 3rd quarter saw big runs by both teams, but Harriman finished the quarter on a 7-0 run that cut the game down to 1-point. It wasn’t until the 4th Quarter that the Blue Devils would see their first lead of the game at the 5:14 mark with a 50-49 lead. The Indians held on for dear life scoring only two baskets in the 4th quarter while making 10 of 12 free throws to secure the win.

Kylan Love of Harriman led all scorers in the game with 19 points, Brady Stubbs added 14 for the Blue Devils. Oneida was led by Nathan Bowling with 19, Kolby Morgan added 17 and Dalton Yancy chipped in 11.

Both teams will host Regional First Round games on Saturday at 7pm. Oneida will play Tellico Plains, while Harriman will host Sale Creek.

Coach Shay Shannon and several of the Harriman Blue Devils will appear tonight on The Locker Room Chat at 8pm, so be sure to tune in and see those guys tonight.

