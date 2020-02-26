News

Dail Cantrell applies for opening on Tennessee Court of Appeals

From the Norris Bulletin:

Clinton attorney Dail Cantrell has filed an application asking to be considered by Governor Bill Lee to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Eastern Division of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Cantrell, who resides in Norris, is seeking to fill the seat now held by Judge Charles Susano, Jr. who will be retiring from the Court on April 30.

In addition to Cantrell, fifteen other East Tennessee attorneys have submitted their names for consideration by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments. All of the applicants will be interviewed in a public hearing which is expected to be held later this month. Following the interviews, three names will be sent to Governor Lee for his consideration. The Court of Appeals hears appeals in civil cases from trial courts and state boards and commissions. It has 12 members who sit in panels of three judges and meet monthly in Jackson, Knoxville and Nashville.

Cantrell, a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, has practiced law in Anderson County for thirty years specializing in civil litigation. He also served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at UT for ten years. A lifelong resident of Anderson County, Cantrell currently serves as an elected member of the Anderson County Board of Education.

