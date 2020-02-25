Obituaries

Mary Lillian Shipwash, Ten Mile

Mary Lillian Shipwash, age 76 of Ten Mile passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born September 23, 1943 in Chattanooga and was a graduate of Kirkman Tech High School. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church and loved her pastor and church family. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and going to Bradbury to listen at Bluegrass. She retired after 25 years as a bookkeeper from Harriman Oil Company. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Dora Lou Barnes Oliver; brother, William Stillwell.

SURVIVORS

Loving HusbandSidney J. Shipwash, Jr., of Ten Mile

ChildrenCharles Burnette of Harriman

Marcie Nichols & husband, Jeff of Loudon

Jeff Shipwash & wife, Jackie of Oak Ridge

Bryan Shipwash & wife, Kim of Kingston

Candace Byerly & husband, David of Lenoir City

11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

Sisters-in-lawSybil Rose of Ten Mile

Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile

Susan Townsend & husband, Melvin of Ten Mile

Ruth Tudor & husband, Larry of Ten Mile

Special FriendMary Patrick of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

