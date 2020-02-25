BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Larry James “Doc” Davis, Rockwood

Obituaries

Larry James “Doc” Davis, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mr. Larry James “Doc” Davis, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Doc was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned a Purple Heart. He played in several bands during high school and the years that followed. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog “Kisses”. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul G. Davis; mother,
Lucille Davis; and brother, Perry J. Davis.

He is survived by:

His Wife and Soul-mate: Carolyn Abels Davis of Rockwood, TN

Sons & Daughter-in-law: Paul G. Davis II of Rockwood, TN
Chad & Amanda Davis of Jacksboro, TN
John Choate of Crossville, TN

Grandchildren: Lynx Davis, Paul G. Davis III, Kiley Davis, Lana Davis, and
Lexx Davis.

Great Grandchildren: Tammy Davis and Ashlynn Davis

Brother & Sister-in-law: Garry & Cheryl Davis of Missouri

Sister: Linda Davis Plemons of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Full military honors will follow on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Larry James “Doc” Davis.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: