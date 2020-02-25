Obituaries

Larry James “Doc” Davis, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Larry James “Doc” Davis, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Doc was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned a Purple Heart. He played in several bands during high school and the years that followed. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog “Kisses”. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul G. Davis; mother,

Lucille Davis; and brother, Perry J. Davis.

He is survived by:

His Wife and Soul-mate: Carolyn Abels Davis of Rockwood, TN

Sons & Daughter-in-law: Paul G. Davis II of Rockwood, TN

Chad & Amanda Davis of Jacksboro, TN

John Choate of Crossville, TN

Grandchildren: Lynx Davis, Paul G. Davis III, Kiley Davis, Lana Davis, and

Lexx Davis.

Great Grandchildren: Tammy Davis and Ashlynn Davis

Brother & Sister-in-law: Garry & Cheryl Davis of Missouri

Sister: Linda Davis Plemons of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Full military honors will follow on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Larry James “Doc” Davis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

