Claude Thomas “Tommy” Ward, Lake City

Claude Thomas “Tommy” Ward, age 72, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 5, 1947 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Ernest and Katherine Hatmaker Ward. Tommy was an army veteran who worked for Martin Marietta for 20 years. In addition to his parents, Tommy is preceded in death by his wife Marquette Joann Ward and siblings, William Ward and Margaret Raines.

Survivors

Son                              Ricky Bolinger and wife Joanna

Daughters                    Tammy Messer and Scott

                                    Marsha (Ward) Maggi

                                    Elizabeth (Bolinger) Powers and husband Duwayne

                                    Autumn (Ward) Huckaby and husband Brad

Grandchildren             Beth, Kaleb, Ryan, Kali, Gabrielle, Jules, Maddi, DJ, Morgan, Marques, Mikey, Braxton, and Waylon

Great Grandchildren   Kamryn, Aden, Nola, Ashton, Conner, Rylan, Broly, Bryelyn, Levy, Lakein, Cole, Emersynn

Siblings                       Sarah Brannam and husband Pete

                                    Judy Green

                                    Marshall Raines

Special Friends           Charles Tackett

                                    Sam Hatmaker

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville with the Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

