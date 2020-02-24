Obituaries

Jim “Jimmie Lee” Irons, Claxton

Jim “Jimmie Lee” Irons was reunited with his wife wife of 66 years Bea Davis Irons on February 21, 2020. Jim was born February 14, 1931 in Ironsburg, Tennessee to John Wesley and Mae Underwood Irons.

After serving in the Army, Jim returned to Ironsburg where he and Bea were married in 1950 and started their family. Jim attended the Hobart Welding School in Ohio. After graduation, he started working for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. While working for Union Carbide, he completed his High School Education at Knoxville High School. Jim worked for the Stellite Division of Union Carbide in Kokomo, Indiana from 1964 to 1969 and then moved home to Claxton, Tennessee. Jim started as a 1 st class welder and was promoted to General Foreman, where he retired in 1984 to pursue his dream of owning his own business. Jim started his company Alloy Fabrications, a machining and fabrication shop that now employs 30+ people and is still family owned and operated today.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his Lord and was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Claxton, Tennessee for 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Mae Underwood Irons; wife Bea Davis Irons, and brothers and sisters, Gerald, Jewel, Lynn, John Wesley Irons, Mary Kelley, and June. In addition, he is preceded by his son in-law Robert Mink.

Of all of Jim’s many professional accomplishments, he was most proud of his family.

He is survived by sisters Otelia, Jean, Susie, Alice, and Bonnie. He is also survived by children Brenda Mink, Polly and husband Doug Seaton, Steve and wife Tracy Irons, Jimmie and wife Jamie Irons and Sandy Irons; grandchildren, Douglas Stringfield, Justin and wife Kristi Stringfield, Keith and wife Lindsey Stringfield, Lee Irons, Drew and wife Michelle Irons, Kala and husband Beau Young, Wesley Irons, Madison and husband Tanner Carden; great-grandchildren, Avery and Emery Stringfield, Maggie and Naomi Stringfield, Harrison and Ethan Stringfield, Paisley Young and Miley Irons; many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

The family will receive family and friends at Edgemoor Baptist Church at 330 Old Emory Road, Clinton, Tennessee 37716 on Monday, February 24 th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM with funeral services to follow. A private grave side service will be held the following day. The Reverend Charles Fritts will officiate with his grandsons Douglas, Justin, Keith, Lee, Drew and Wesley as pallbearers. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

