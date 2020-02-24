Obituaries

George Goins, Clinton

George Goins, age 89 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. George was born April 30, 1930 in Kingsport, TN and was a veteran of the United States Army. George retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge as a machinist after 31 years of service. Throughout his life, George enjoyed helping his friends out with mechanic work on their vehicles and going on mission trips with his church to Belize.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Goins; daughter, Stephanie Mullins; parents, Kelly and Ada Goins; brothers, Randolph, Richard, Don Goins, and Johnny Ferguson; sister, Jenny Steffie.

He is survived by:

Children, Ada Byrd of Clinton, Robert Goins & wife Gaye of Clinton, Matthew Goins & wife Diane of Claxton; grandchildren, Brad, Brandy, Misty, Jennifer, Bobby, Allan, & Vanessa; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Teresa Proffit of Clinton; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

