Obituaries
Rosemary F. Townsend, Kingston
Rosemary F. Townsend, age 78 of Kingston passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born November 25, 1941 and was a graduate of Roane County High School. She was of the Baptist faith. Rosemary retired after 22 years as a cafeteria manager at Midtown Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Townsend; and parents, William Howard & Dorothy Irene
Long Felknor.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenTammy McCuiston & husband, Jamie of Kingston
Mark Townsend & wife, Cheryl of Hixson
Leslie Simpson of Kingston
SistersAnne DeBord of Harriman
Jeri Slatton & husband, Greg of Tellico Village
7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren
Sister-in-lawVada West & husband, Jim of Lenoir City
Brother-in-lawJoel Townsend & wife, Polly of Kingston
A host of extended family and special friends
Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dale Darley officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.