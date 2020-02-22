Featured

No Injuries in Overnight House Fire in Oak Ridge

Photo Submitted By City of Oak Ridge Fire Department

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. February 21, 2020 – On February 21, 2020, at approximately 02:19 AM, the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire located on W Outer Drive near Ogden Lane. The first arriving unit was on scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence. The resident was not home at the time of the fire. The fire department responded with 3 Engines, 1 Tower, 1 Rescue, 1 Battalion Chief, Fire Chief and Fire Marshal. There is significant damage to the residence. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation at this time. Crews were on the scene for several hours to monitor for hot spots and the road remained close during this time. Normal traffic resumed shortly after 3:00 pm.

Photo Submitted By City of Oak Ridge Fire Department

Photo Submitted By City of Oak Ridge Fire Department

