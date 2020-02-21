BBBTV12

OLIVER SPRINGS MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES

Posted on by in Featured, News

Donte Reginald Waters, 30, of Oliver Springs was arrested last week on 4 charges of Aggravated Statutory Rape and other violations. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Darrell Slater, began investigating Waters after receiving information regarding his sexual involvement with an underage female. Slater took his information and investigation to the Grand Jury. In early February, the Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Waters on the 4 rape charges. Waters was arrested by the Oak Ridge Police Department at the Methodist Medical Center last week.

He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $185,000 bond.

