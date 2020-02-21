Featured
OLIVER SPRINGS MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
Donte Reginald Waters, 30, of Oliver Springs was arrested last week on 4 charges of Aggravated Statutory Rape and other violations. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Darrell Slater, began investigating Waters after receiving information regarding his sexual involvement with an underage female. Slater took his information and investigation
He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $185,000 bond.
