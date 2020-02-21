News

Oak Ridge Artists Selected for ORNL FCU’s New Community Art Program

ORNL FCU is proud to announce the students whose artwork was selected for the organization’s Community Art & Mural Program. Introduced in 2017, the Community Art & Mural Program was created to support initiatives that make the arts accessible to all and help our communities thrive.

Congratulations to the following students and schools:

Elementary Category (K-4) – Willowbrook Elementary, 2 nd , 3 rd , and 4 th grade students (Sara Cochran, art educator)

, 3 , and students (Sara Cochran, art educator) Middle School Category (5 th -8 th ) – Jefferson Middle, Ivy Hill, 8 th grade (Jim Dodson, art educator)

-8 ) – Jefferson Middle, Ivy Hill, 8 grade (Jim Dodson, art educator) High School (9th-12th) – Oak Ridge High School, Breanna Slessman, 11th grade (Anna Wakefield, art educator)

The Community Art & Mural Program provides local artists and school art programs the opportunity to showcase their creativity in a unique fashion: by painting a large structure visible from a main access road in Oak Ridge. Entries were submitted in all categories (K-4th grades, 5th-8th grades, and 9th-12th grades) and the winners will have their design recreated on a large scale, public platform, as well as a $100 cash prize for the student (or team) and a $500 cash prize for their school’s art programs. One winner was selected from each category. The competition judges were: Kate Creason, Dogwood Arts Program Manager; Shannon Herron, Dogwood Arts Marketing & Creative Manager; and Jessica Emert, ORNL FCU Community & Public Relations Director; and Courtney Oldendorf, ORNL FCU Social Media Specialist.

The designs will be painted in the spring of 2020 by local artist, Bryan Wilkerson, who will choose placement based on orientation and scalability. Wall sizes are: 36’ x 15’ area facing S. Rutgers Avenue; 36’ x 15’ area facing N. Purdue Avenue; and third place, and a 19’ x 15’ area facing ORNL FCU headquarters.

Program Details

The program is an open competition for Oak Ridge school students to submit designs to be displayed on a cinderblock wall. The wall surrounds a generator situated on the campus of ORNL FCU’s main headquarters located at 221 S. Rutgers Avenue. The competition was developed with the assistance of Bryan Wilkerson, Professor of Art & Design at Roane State Community College, and art educators Jim Dodson and Tristy Berryhill.

About Bryan Wilkerson

Bryan Wilkerson is a Tennessee native and Professor of Art and Design at Roane State Community College. His creative practices are focused primarily on ceramics and public arts, but extend into design and drawing. His work explores humor, craft, irony, and play through common symbolic references. He is also the creator and director of the ArtMobile traveling gallery and pop-up workshop space.

About ORNL Federal Credit Union

ORNL Federal Credit Union (FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative locally owned and operated by its members for the benefit of all who belong. Established on August 6, 1948 with 10 founding members, ORNL FCU’s assets have grown to over $2.3 billion with membership growing to over 172,000. Open to all businesses and anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in the 16 counties of East Tennessee, ORNL FCU currently serves members in 31 branches located throughout Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Hamblen, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Roane, Sevier and Union counties.

