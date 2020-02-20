Obituaries
Rubye Mae Harmon, Lake City
Rubye Mae Harmon, age 86 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 23, 1933 to the late William “Bill” and Mary Magdalene Wilson Tackett. Rubye was a member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville. She loved Flowers and gardening. Rubye is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, James Lane and John Henry Harmon, Sr., sons, Bill, Kenneth Ray, Terry and John Lane and John Harmon, Jr., daughter, Margaret Sharp, sister, Mary Ruth Massengill, brother, John Tackett and son-in-law, Frank Braden.
Survivors:
Sons Randy Lane & Tammy Lake City
Timothy Lane Lake City
Daughters Faye Hall Lake City
Bessie Braden Lake City
Brother Joe Tackett & Paula Clinton
Daughter-in-laws Irene Harmon Lake City
Helen Lane Lake City
Donna Lane Louisiana
Son-in-law Mike Sharp Lake City
23 Grandchildren
36 Great Grandchildren
8 Great Great Grandchildren
Special Family Friend Steve Pyle Lake City
And a host of other relatives and friends
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad McCoy and Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.
Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.
