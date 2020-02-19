Obituaries

Sheila Sharon Eidson-Taylor, Rockwood

Mrs. Sheila Sharon Eidson-Taylor, age 66, a resident of Victorian Square, Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. She was born October 15, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland. Sheila was of the Catholic Faith and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. She loved kids and was a very giving person; and had a wild imagination. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clint Eidson and Stella Gregory Eidson.

Survivors include:

Friends and Caregivers: Carolyn Hamby of Rockwood, TN

Edna Williams of Rockwood, TN

Chelsie Cofer of Rockwood, TN

And her family at Victorian Square.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Committal services and interment will follow on Thursday, January 20, 2020 in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sheila Sharon Eidson-Taylor.

