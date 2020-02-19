Nancy L. Howard, Harriman

BBBTV12

Mrs. Nancy L. Howard, age 79 of Harriman passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge.   She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Howard.   

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Diane & Lynn Hamby, Anita & Art Edwards. One brother: Allen Brown. One sister: Mary Robb. 3 grandchildren: Courtney Coker, Noel Griffis, and Joshua Hamby. 3 great-grandchildren: Leya Kate Hamby, Lake Hamby, and Avery Coker. And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.   

The family will have a private service.  Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Howard family.  Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. 

