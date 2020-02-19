Danny Lynn Porter Jr, Rockwood

Obituaries

Mr. Danny Lynn Porter, Jr., age 40, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Tennova North Medical Center, Powell, Tennessee of a heart attack. Danny was a donor and saved 4 others. He was born July 1, 1979 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee, a son to the late, Danny Lynn Porter and Debra Ann Manning, and grandson to the late Roscoe and Jean Porter. Danny worked hard in construction. He enjoyed the outdoors, such as four-wheeling, boating, fishing, or just watching the kids play at the park. He was a

diehard U.T. fan, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He flew high on life and will be truly missed.

Danny is survived by:

His spouse:Amanda Kathlene (Ward) Porter of Rockwood, TN

6 children:Rebecca Danielle Calloway

Thackery Lee Clark Porter

McKenzie Joe Ledbetter

Kristian Danielle Porter

Brittney Nicole Porter

Brianna Kathlene Porter

Granddaughter:Nina Ray Anderson

Sisters:Kathy Hamby

Sherry Smith

Brother-in-law:Raymond Smith

And several nieces and nephews, and in-laws, too many to name.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Private interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses.

An online register is available at ww.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Danny Lynn Porter, Jr.

