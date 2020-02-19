BBBTV12

Home / Featured / Harriman City Manager Placed on Administrative Leave

Featured

Harriman City Manager Placed on Administrative Leave

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

The Harriman City council last night voted unanimously to accept Mayor Wayne Best decision to place City Manager Kevin Helms on administrative leave without pay for 8 days. Mayor Best said before the vote the reasoning is to hopefully get the city managers attention to take his job more seriously. The mayor said Helms has not responded to an earlier request to get more done as far as getting grant applications pushed in a timely matter, being tardy from work several times and not responding promptly to complaints from both the general public and city council. Helms was hired three years ago as city manager. The timeline for the leave starts today February 19, 2020, until February 27, 2020.

Tagged ,

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: