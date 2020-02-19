Featured

Harriman City Manager Placed on Administrative Leave

The Harriman City council last night voted unanimously to accept Mayor Wayne Best decision to place City Manager Kevin Helms on administrative leave without pay for 8 days. Mayor Best said before the vote the reasoning is to hopefully get the city managers attention to take his job more seriously. The mayor said Helms has not responded to an earlier request to get more done as far as getting grant applications pushed in a timely matter, being tardy from work several times and not responding promptly to complaints from both the general public and city council. Helms was hired three years ago as city manager. The timeline for the leave starts today February 19, 2020, until February 27, 2020.

