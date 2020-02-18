Obituaries

Larry William (Smodge) Littleton, Kingston

Larry William (Smodge) Littleton, age 80, of Kingston passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. He was born August 26, 1939 in Roane County and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM. Smodge had served as Water Superintendent for the Kingston Water Department, later working at Brushy Mountain State Prison as Facility Supervisor until it closed in 2009. Smodge was an avid golfer and a phenomenal putter & a life long member of Lakeside Golf Course. He also loved spending time camping & RVing. He enjoyed working with the Kingston Optimist Club while his health permitted. Smodge enjoyed coaching baseball, basketball and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In earlier years he played baseball at the University of Wisconsin. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Bonnie Littleton.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 40 years Dorothy Louise Rose Littleton of Kingston Children Scott Wagers & wife, Cindy of Cleveland Sonja Littleton of Knoxville Chico Whittaker & wife, Robin of Rockwood Gary Whittaker of Plano, TX Richard Whittaker of Sevierville Melody McCann & husband, Mike of Merit, TX Robert Whittaker & wife, Angie of Celeste, TX Terry Suddath & wife, Casey of Kingston Grandchildren Travis Suddath, Sarah Harris, Robert Whittaker, Jr. Rachel, Alex & Matthew Whittaker Jordan, Amanda & Hannah Wagers Great-grands Madison, Ella, Isabelle “Sweet Pea” Suddath, Hayden, Lexi & Ryan Whittaker, Bethany Suddath, Ava Baur, Jax & Waylon Whittaker, Aubrey Aleman Great-great-granddaughter Baby Suddath Sister Nan Smith & husband, Fritz of Edgewater, FL Father-in-law Ernest Rose of Harriman Sister-in-law Edna Arwood of Kingston

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

