Mike Ellis Resigns as Anderson County Girls’ Basketball Coach
According to a report by Jesse Smithey at 5-Start Preps, longtime girls’ basketball coach Mike Ellis has tendered his resignation to Anderson County High School.
Ellis coached his final game with the Lady Mavericks on Monday, an elimination-game loss to Clinton in the District 3-AAA Tournament.
He has alerted the school administration and told his team.
While this season has been a struggle for the Lady Mavs (1-26), they went 17-16 a season ago.
AC joined the Class AAA ranks in 2009-10 and made seven Region 2-AAA Tournament appearances in that timeframe.
More details to follow.
