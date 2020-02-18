News

Roane State staffer on first all-women HonorAir flight

By Bob Fowler

Roane State staff writer

Roane State graduate analyst Sandra Brock holds the letter she received notifying her that she’s been accepted on the first all-women HonorAir flight to Washington, D.C., this April.

A longtime Roane State employee will be participating in the first all-women HonorAir flight to the nation’s capital in April.

Sandra Brock, currently the community college’s graduate analyst, will join 135 other East Tennessee women veterans on the April 15 flight.

Brock, who has been with Roane State since 2002, applied for the all-expenses-paid, one-day trip to Washington, D.C., in late 2019 and learned in mid-January that she’d been accepted.

“I’m just excited,” Brock said of her upcoming trip. “My son and grandson are very proud of me. It will be a big honor to represent everybody, especially my family.”

She comes from a big military family, including her Dad, the late Wilbur Goodchild, who was in the Army, and her brother, Raymond Goodchild, who died in the Vietnam War.

Brock said she has never visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, etched with the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who gave their lives, including that of her brother.

The itinerary for the upcoming trip has been changed to include the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. That’s the only major national memorial “honoring all women who have defended America throughout history since the Revolutionary War,” according to an HonorAir statement.

Brock served in the U.S. Navy for five years and six months, working as a dental assistant stationed in Iceland and Paris Island, S.C., and was honorably discharged.

HonorAir Knoxville is an ongoing effort to pay tribute to area veterans by flying them to Washington to view memorials, meet with elected officials and tour points of interest.

“This will be our 30th flight,” said HonorAir Chairman Eddie Mannis. “I wanted to focus on women veterans as 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that guaranteed and protected women’s constitutional rights and gave them the right to vote.”

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Crossville, Harriman, Huntsville, Jamestown, Knoxville, LaFollette, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge, Wartburg and Clinton. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554.

