Cleveland Loy, Oak Ridge (formerly of Wartburg)

Cleveland Loy, 95, of Oak Ridge formerly of Wartburg died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Ft Sanders Hospital following a stroke. He had been residing in the Tennessee State Veterans Home prior to going to Ft. Sanders.

He leaves his wife of 74 years, Bernice (Bice) Loy; his sons, Jimmy Loy and Danny Loy; his daughters, Brenda Therry; Toni Loy; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren and special family friend Greg Stewart.

He is also survived by two sisters, Tressie Johnson and Flora Register. He was preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Elizabeth Loy, son, Clarance Loy, brothers, Edward Loy and John Loy, sisters; Willa Mae Rayfield and Flossie Loy.

Mr. Loy was born on October 13, 1924, in Loyston, TN, (Union County).

In 1935, when Norris Dam was being built, his family moved to Clinton, TN. He enlisted in the Army Air Force during WWII where he served 4 years. He owned and operated several businesses while living in Morgan County for over 27 years. Upon retirement, he moved to Norris Lake where he enjoyed his life-long passion fishing and became a fishing guide. He later moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 1994 and remained there until he moved to the Tennessee State Veterans Home in January 2020.

The family will receive friends and family at the Holly-Gamble funeral home Clinton, TN on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 Noon with funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow immediately at Farmers Grove Baptist Church on Block House Valley Road. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

