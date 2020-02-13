Obituaries

Jill Elizabeth Perkey, Kingston

Jill Elizabeth Perkey age 69 of Kingston, passed away February 11 at her home. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Jill was born in Detroit, MI. She was a life long registered nurse and served as Nursing Director of Williamson Medical Center. She retired to Kingston to be closer to family. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by daughter, Kathryn Perkey (Wolford) and son, William Perkey. Survived by husband, Joseph Perkey of Kingston; daughter, Penny (Jim) Neal of Kingston; sister, Mary McNicol of Michigan; brothers, Darryl McNicol of Louisiana and Michael McNicol of Michigan. Six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 535 Margrave Street Harriman, TN 10:00 am Friday, February 14, 2020 with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Perkey Family.

