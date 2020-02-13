Obituaries

Warren J. Nicely, Kingston

Warren J. Nicely departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home in Kingston, Tn. He was born February 13, 1927 to Cass and Tish Nicely in Haynesville NC. Warren worked for TVA and retired after 41 years. For over 60 years, he was a member of Cowan Chapel UMC where he served in different capacities and a Master Mason in Oak Ridge Lodge 354.

Warren enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and traveling.

Preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Frankie Nicely, parents Cass and Tisha Nicely, brothers, Jack and Melvin and a sister, Mildred.

He is survived by daughter, Joyce Martin, grandson, Frederick Martin and granddaughters, Cheryl (Kenneth) Jones and Kim Jeffries, great grandchildren, Akemi, Dakarai and Traven. Special niece: Betty Dorsey, Special cousin: Taft Francis and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends: Chris Webb, Barry Lurry, Rev James Guthrie, Sam Henderson and James Jeter.

The family will receive friends 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston Tn. with funeral services at 12:00 PM. Reverend James Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston is serving the Nicely Family.

