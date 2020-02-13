Obituaries

Paul Henry Noe, Oliver Springs

Paul Henry Noe, age 82, of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 8, 1937 in Morgan County, Tennessee, the son of Bill and Anna Mae Noe. He graduated from Coalfield High School in 1955. Paul served our country in the U. S. Army from 1956-1959. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad where he was a dispatcher clerk with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and ministering at local food banks. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pat Noe; sons, Shannon Noe, Oak Ridge and Trevor Noe, Knoxville; daughter, Jennifer Harris and husband Robbie, Oliver Springs; stepsons, Scott Treece and wife Grace, Oliver Springs and Derrick Treece and wife Susan, Clinton; three grandchildren, grandson, Seth Treece, granddaughters, Hannah Treece and Mia Harris; sister, Margaret Queener and husband Jack, Knoxville; brothers, Bobby Noe and wife Anna, Oliver Springs and Ralph Noe and wife Teresa, Oliver Springs.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Oliver Springs Cemetery, Oliver Springs, TN with Teresa B. Noe officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in memory of Paul to Hope for the Hungry, PO Box 217, Coalfield, TN 37719.

To leave a note for Paul’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

