Featured

Roane County man charged with 2 counts of Rape of a Child

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Kyle Jay Sherlock, 36

A Roane County man was arrested by the sheriff’s department for child sex crimes. Officers say 36-year-old Kyle Jay Sherlock of Kingston was taken into custody yesterday afternoon on two counts of rape of a child. Sherlock was transported to the Roane County jail, processed and later released on bond. No further information was released by the Roane County Sheriff’s Department regarding the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged child rape