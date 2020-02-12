Obituaries

James “Archie” Webb, Harriman

Mr. James “Archie” Webb, age 83, a resident of Harriman, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on October 28, 1936 in Letcher County, Kentucky. Mr. Webb was a retired Painter with the U.S. Department of Energy K-25 plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he was also a member of the Union. He attended Mill Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee and was truly a great person. He was a talented woodworker and even had his own woodworking shop. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Webb; mother, Pearl Lee (Taylor) Webb Breedlove; step-father, Luther Breedlove; wife, Anna Louise Webb; sons, Jerry David Webb and Dwight Allin Webb; and four brothers.

Survivors include:

Son: Frank Hackworth & wife, Judy of Blue Ridge, VA

Sister: Barbara Webb Feezell of Chattanooga, TN

Maxine Breedlove Hoover of Smyrna, GA

Sister-in-law: Bernice Webb of Harriman, TN

And several special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank the 2nd Floor Staff of the Roane Medical Center for the Kind, Gentle and Compassionate Care that they gave to Archie and his family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Chaplain Tom Hicks officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church; 8529 Snow Hill Road; Ooltewah, TN

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. James “Archie” Webb.

