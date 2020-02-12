Obituaries

Wilma Jean Foust, Rocky Top (formerly of Whiting, Indiana)

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, God sent for Wilma Jean Foust on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jean was born June 3, 1930, in Whiting, Indiana as the oldest of five children to Clarence and Clarissa Miller.

Jean was married for 71 years to the love of her life and her best friend, Charles Clyde Foust. They started “sparking” at a Main Street Baptist Church training union weenie roast when Jean was only 15 years old. After meeting, Charles graduated high school and joined the Navy and Jean returned to Indiana to graduate. They were married on August 30, 1948, in Highland, Indiana, and lived a true love story until she took her last breath. Even as her memory faded, she always loved and recognized her Charles. Much of her married life was spent at home, raising five children, and later spending her time loving her grandchildren in Tennessee and South Carolina.

Over the years Jean spent some of her time outside of the home, working at Herrin’s Pharmacy, happily spending time as a buyer and running the family-owned business, Pants ‘n Things, and working as a substitute in the Anderson County School System. Jean enjoyed giving of her time with the civic organization the Jaycettes and serving in many capacities with the Order of the Eastern Star. She also took great pleasure in singing, painting, sewing, crafting, and spending years studying the family genealogy.

Preceded in death were her parents, Clarence and Clarissa Miller, sister, Wanda Miller, brother, Kenneth Miller, daughter, Linda Gale Foust Dyer, and son, Charles Clyde Foust II. Jean is survived by her husband, Charles Clyde (Stumpy) Foust of Lake City, sister, Dorothy Miller Chester of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and sister, Juanita Miller Adamson of Memphis, Tennessee.

Jean is also survived by daughter Patricia Foust Osteen (husband Bill) of Beech Island, SC, daughter, Constance Foust Lackey (husband Mike) of Sylva, NC, Kathy Foust Waldrop (husband Loy) of Farragut, TN, and daughter in law, Karen Foust (widow of Charles “Chuck” Foust II) of Griffin, Georgia. Jean and Stumpy shared 14 grandchildren; Amanda Sharp Hill (Len), Laura Waldrop Okada (Jun), Jessica Sharp Carnathan (Doug), Leigh Dyer Long (Bruce), Jill Marie Dyer, Allison Osteen Hendrix (Andy), Casey Osteen Williams (Josh), William Foust Osteen (Natalie), Jennifer Smith Thielker (Matthew), Jenna Lackey Bauer, Leslie Nicole Smith, and Morgan Smith Lewis (Spencer). Her legacy will also continue through the lives of her 26 and counting great-grandchildren.

We appreciate Margaret Moody, Ethel Walker, Linda Disney, Gina Ruiz, and Gail Harris, as well as the caregivers with Amedisys Home Health for the loving care and dedication shown while providing in-home care for Jean and her family in recent months.

Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, where Jean was a member for over 65 years. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm, followed by a memorial service officiated by Pastor Wayne Phillips at 3:00 pm. Interment to follow in Leach Cemetery at Clear Branch Baptist with Hatmaker Funeral Home overseeing arrangements.

