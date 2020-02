Featured

Motorsports Park approved by Oak Ridge City Council

Last night after long discussion, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution to support development of the Horizon Center on Oak Ridge Turnpike into a Motorsports Park. Many residents here, and even outside of Oak Ridge, voiced their opinion. Some had fear of the noise levels it would create, with others worried about the economic impact. However, the majority of residents who spoke were in favor of the plan, saying it would be a great for the city of Oak Ridge.

