Laura Eaton Blalock Ayers, Harriman

Laura Eaton Blalock Ayers, 55, of Harriman, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a devoted wife of 25 years and blessed with two children. She loved and was loved by her family and many friends. She enjoyed reading, travel, art, crafts, Doctor Who, and outdoor activities.

She had a great love of God and was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton.

Laura is survived by her husband, James Boyd Ayers; children, Scarlett Ayers and Jackson Ayers; mother Shirley (Lee) Parker Patterson; stepmother, Brenda Blalock; stepsister, Leigh Ann Fox; and stepbrothers, Brent (Joy) and Michael (Kathy) Patterson, and their families.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Randal Blalock; and stepfather, Harrell (Pat) Patterson.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, Tenn., on Friday, February 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Mike Thompson officiating.

For the burial service, family and friends will meet at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, Tenn., on Saturday, February 15, at 11 a.m.

Condolences are welcome at www.holleygamble.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church of Clinton, The American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice.

