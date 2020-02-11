News

Free Backyard Mushroom Workshop, Feb. 15 at the Winter Farmers’ Market, Oak Ridge

Geordie Schmidt of Oak Ridge holds a giant wine cap mushroom, grown in a mulch bed in his family’s backyard. Geordie’s father, Jason Schmidt, will be hosting a free workshop at the Winter Farmers’ Market on Growing Backyard Mushrooms, Sat., Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. The market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge.

Participants will be able to sign up for a "Mushroom Inoculation Station" offered March 7, in which they can make their own shiitake mushroom log at the market.



“Oak Ridge is a great place to grow mushrooms. They don’t need a lot of room, and they love shady, wooded areas, which we have in abundance,” said Jason Schmidt, who will be presenting the workshop. Participants will be able to sign up for a “Mushroom Inoculation Station” offered March 7, in which they can make their own shiitake mushroom log at the market.



The Winter Farmers’ Market features 30 local farmers, bakers and artisans, and is open every Saturday through March 28.



New at the market this week, Birdwell Catering will have a booth indoors, and will be offering juice, soup, salad and tacos. There is an indoor eating area as well. Live music will be offered this weekend by Early Bird Special Band, a crowd favorite. The market also features a free children’s activity called the Power of Produce (POP) Club, in which children 12 and under can taste two bites of a vegetable and get $2 to spend on produce in the market. 865LIFE is the weekly business sponsor Feb. 15, offering unique East Tennessee clothing.



The Winter Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday through March 28. Entry and parking are free. It is the only farmers’ market in Anderson County that accepts SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, and it doubles them for fresh fruits and vegetables, up to $20 per day, at the Welcome Desk. This program is sponsored in part by Oak Ridge Pediatrics.



On Feb. 22 only, the market will be in the social hall (school cafeteria) at St. Mary’s, rather than the gym. For more information, visit www.GrowOakRidge.org.





